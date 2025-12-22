Seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were produced in a Guwahati court, with the next hearing fixed for January 3, 2026. Assam Police SIT has filed a 12,000-page chargesheet, charging four individuals with murder under BNS 103.

Accused Produced in Court; Hearing in 2026

The seven alleged accused in connection with the late singer Zubeen Garg's death case were produced virtually before the District & Sessions Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati on Monday.

The court has fixed the next hearing for January 3, 2026. Advocate Bijan Mahajan said the court has fixed the next hearing date for January 3 for the consideration of the charge.

On December 16, all seven alleged accused in the case were produced virtually before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati.

Massive 12,000-Page Chargesheet Filed

The SIT of the Assam Police on December 12 filed a chargesheet in the Court of the CJM, Kamrup, Guwahati, against the alleged accused persons under various sections. The main chargesheet is about 2,500 pages, and there are various documents, and it is around 12,000 pages.

Details on Arrested Individuals and Charges

In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages, and including other documents, the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages.

"Section 103 of BNS has charged against four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.