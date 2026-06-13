Zoe Kravitz shared her thoughts on balancing family and career, saying she wants to be 'realistic' about her energy. She added that she won't have a kid and direct movies at the same time. The actor is reportedly engaged to singer Harry Styles.

Actor Zoe Kravitz has shared fresh insights into her thoughts on marriage, motherhood and balancing family life with her career, saying she wants to be "realistic" about how she spends her energy in the future, according to People.

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Future Plans and Personal Life

The 37-year-old actor spoke candidly about the possibility of starting a family and how it may affect her work as a filmmaker. "You just kind of have to be realistic. If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it. Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time," Kravitz said. "You just have to decide where you want your energy to be," she added.

Kravitz's comments come months after People confirmed in April that she is engaged to singer and actor Harry Styles. The confirmation followed speculation after Kravitz was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand, according to People. The couple was first linked romantically in August 2025 after they were seen walking arm in arm in Rome. A source told People at the time that Styles was "spending time with Kravitz while she was on her 'Caught Stealing' press run."

On Aging and Societal Expectations

While discussing parenthood, Kravitz's recent remarks echo thoughts she previously shared in an interview in 2022, when she said she never felt pressured to become a mother by a certain age.

"We all go from being the baby, where you're like, 'I have so much time.' And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, 'Want to freeze your eggs?' And I'm like, 'I hadn't even thought about that,' " she recalled. "But I don't feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids," she continued. "This idea of like, you're 30. You're a grown-up. Now you're supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that's for children -- I bought that for a second," according to People.

The actor said she eventually moved away from societal expectations surrounding adulthood and parenthood. "It was like, 'I don't go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.' But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise," she said.

Kravitz added that she reminds herself there is no deadline for major life milestones and that she hopes to maintain a sense of curiosity and joy throughout her life, according to People. "It's been an interesting journey of remembering that there's no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time," she explained. "Playful, mischievous behaviour is something I always hope to have, even when I'm 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There's still so much fun to be had," she added, according to People.