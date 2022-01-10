Ziel: 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

Malayalam movies are always lauded for their unconventional concepts and out-of-the-box screenplays coupled with top-notch filmmaking techniques. Year after year, it churns out quite a handful of movies that are not just 'desi', but can be enjoyed by the audience from across the globe. Karun Das' 'Ziel' starring the YouTube and TikTok sensation Arun Pradeep is the latest addition to this list, and 'Ziel' offers much more than what the conventional Malayalam films offer you.

Ziel is a single-shot movie. Yes, the entire film from the starting to ending frames is captured in one shot, with the camera constantly following the protagonist. To make things more interesting, it is a single-location movie featuring a single actor (barring the voiceover conversations at places)! The conviction with which the debutante Karun Das and his team pulled this off deserves some applause! And man, they have pulled it off quite beautifully! The film sets the right mood from the very first minute and grabs the audience to the life and world of the protagonist. As the movie progresses, we move forward with Arun's character, gets shocked when he is shocked, and gets scared when he is scared.

'Ziel' bosts of a tight screenplay paired with an impactful performance. The screenplay is gripping and keeps the audience guessing what would happen next, only to find out something stranger happening. And the way the events unfold is impressive. There are moments that leave the audience in shock, and there are moments that make the audience wonder 'how the hell did they pull this scene off!'. Arun Pradeep's power-packed performance does total justice to the movie, and the background score (Surprisingly composed by Arun Pradeep himself. Quite a rare feat, ain't it?) compliments the flow of the film. The cinematography is handled by the director himself, and he apparently used a GoPro Hero 9 to shoot this film. This yet again proves that it isn't about how much money you spend; it's about how you spend it. The film which is made on a shoestring budget by a team of newcomers is successful in creating a lasting impact on the audience's minds. 'Ziel' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that manages to largely impress the audience. Stream this film, it packs a punch!

'Ziel' is streaming on the OTT platform 'Koode' and has gathered 3+ lakhs of viewers till date.

