Zeenat Aman's adorable throwback picture with her sons contains heartfelt note on parenting; know details

Veteran and iconic Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut. Ever since then, she has been making headlines with her posts. The actress has taken social media by storm with her fascinating captions on each photo, where she is really expressive and open about her thoughts. She writes down interesting anecdotes, reflects upon her life, and musings on the industry.

Zeenat is garnering love and receiving plaudits from fans for using the platform to share insights and highlight all the relevant issues. In her latest post, Zeenat shared a priceless and rare unseen throwback picture with her sons Zahaan and Azaan and also penned a long note on parenthood.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer OUT: Witness Salman Khan's powerful performance in actioner-entertainer

Taking to her official account on Instagram, Zeenat shared a throwback picture with her sons. With the picture, she also wrote down an elongated note on parenthood. She said that there is no guidebook in the world that can prepare someone for parenthood as it is exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and challenging. Zeenat wrote, "Once my children were born, they became sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything, I wanted to protect and shape them as kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each of us who chooses to become a parent owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner, or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

Zeenat also revealed, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now. It feels like their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment you can with your babies. Do not beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher's note there hardly signals the end of world. We do not owe our children perfection. We owe them love, support, and guidance.

ALSO READ: Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark