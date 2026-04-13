Veteran actor Zeenat Aman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling their long association. She said Asha ji 'gifted me the soundtrack to my success' with iconic songs like 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'Chura Liya'.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In an Instagram post, Zeenat Aman recalled her "long" and "cordial" association with India's melody queen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Soundtrack to My Success'

"I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji's was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Chura Liya', 'Do Lafzon Ki', 'Meri Soni Meri Tamanna', 'Khatouba'... the list goes on. One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along...," she wrote.

An Inspiring Encounter

"My own association with Asha ji was long and warmly cordial. While she was always very affectionate when we met, I truly got an insight to her character about a decade ago. We were both due to appear at a musical evening in Kolkata, and when Ashaji arrived I was horrified to see that she was covered in bruises and nicks. It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day, but was determined to keep her professional commitment! Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it's safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade," Zeenat posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Asha Bhosle's Enduring Legacy

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.