Chicken to Paneer: 6 foods to get protein for optimal daily nutrition

 

1. Eggs

Eggs are high in protein and contain essential amino acids. 

2. Greek Yogurt

High in protein, Greek yogurt also contains calcium, so it is good for bone and muscle health.
3. Paneer

Paneer is rich in protein. It contains calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins. 

4. Almonds

Almonds contain protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E. 
 

5. Chicken

Eating chicken can also help provide the body with the necessary protein. 

6. Legumes

It is very good for people with protein deficiency to eat legumes. 

Note:

Get advice from a health professional or nutritionist.

