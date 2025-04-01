Chicken to Paneer: 6 foods to get protein for optimal daily nutrition

Lifestyle
Eggs are high in protein and contain essential amino acids.
High in protein, Greek yogurt also contains calcium, so it is good for bone and muscle health.
Paneer is rich in protein. It contains calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins.
Almonds contain protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E.
Eating chicken can also help provide the body with the necessary protein.
It is very good for people with protein deficiency to eat legumes.
Get advice from a health professional or nutritionist.
