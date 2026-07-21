Nayanthara and Kavin's film 'Hi' has locked its release date for August 14. The movie is set for a major box office clash with Suriya's highly anticipated film 'Vishwanath And Sons', which is also releasing on the same day.

Nayanthara's 'Hi' Release Date and Details

The release date of Nayanthara and Kavin starrer 'Hi' has officially been locked. The movie is set to clash with Suriya's upcoming film 'Vishwanath And Sons' at the box office.

Nayanthara is set to release in theatres on August 14. The movie is written and directed by Vishnu Edavan and is jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar.

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Bhagyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan and others in prominent roles.

The actress shared a promo video on her Instagram titled 'Release Date promo'. In the video, Nayanthara was seen holding a knife in her hand as Kavin arrives at her home on his bike while wearing a raincoat to protect himself from the rain. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, "A tale that will steal your heart now has its date locked. Censored with a UA and on the way to theatres, Aug 14, 2026!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios South (@zeestudiossouth) The music of the film is composed by Jen Martin.

Suriya's 'Vishwanath And Sons'

Nayanthara and Kavin starrer will face competition from Suriya's Vishwanath And Sons, which will release on the same date, August 14.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas & Srikara Studios.

Suriya plays the role of the former pistol shooter who falls in love with Mamitha, who is 20 years younger than him. He seems to have achieved a great deal, reflected by his many awards, but lives a quiet, disciplined, driven, and almost obsessively singular life. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film officially went on floors in May last year with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad.

(ANI)