YRF not signing Ranveer Singh because of actor's successive flops at box office? Know details

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh appears distressed due to his consecutive failures on the big screen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to rumours, YRF has chosen to put off signing him after his last movie, Cirkus (2022), had a disastrous box office performance.

There is no denying that Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but his movies haven't done so well in the aftermath of the pandemic. The actor has had three films released: 83 in 2021, Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022, and Cirkus in December 2022, which was the most recent. It appears that his problems are related to the films' poor box office performance.

As reported by a leading media house, producer and director Aditya Chopra, from the YRF has invested a huge sum in the Spy Universe and cannot afford to make any error, especially after the hallmark success of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'. As a result, it was decided not to sign projects with Ranveer Singh because only one of the six films he made with YRF was successful.

A source cited by the entertainment portal said: "A lot is at stake as each film is going to be heavily budgeted and hence, there can’t be room for error. Each film needs utmost concentration, right from pre-production to the last mile release.".

Given the post-pandemic situation, the Kapil Dev biography delivered a decent figure. Whereas Cirkus (2022) finished its run with Rs 35.65 crores, Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) made Rs 16 crores. According to rumours, Yash Rah Productions has chosen not to sign any projects with the actor because the actor has had three consecutive box-office failures. It should be noted that the YRF team has not made any official announcement regarding the matter.

The source also said that they would produce movies set in worlds other than the spy realm. “It’s also important to note that while these 6 films made money due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the box office returns were in the red for Yash Raj Films,” the source added. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will co-star in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will debut in theatres in July.

