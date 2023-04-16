Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    YRF not signing Ranveer Singh because of actor's successive flops at box office? Know details

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh appears distressed due to his consecutive failures on the big screen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to rumours, YRF has chosen to put off signing him after his last movie, Cirkus (2022), had a disastrous box office performance.

    YRF not signing Ranveer Singh because of actor's successive flops at box office? Know details AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    There is no denying that Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but his movies haven't done so well in the aftermath of the pandemic. The actor has had three films released: 83 in 2021, Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022, and Cirkus in December 2022, which was the most recent. It appears that his problems are related to the films' poor box office performance. 

    As reported by a leading media house, producer and director Aditya Chopra, from the YRF has invested a huge sum in the Spy Universe and cannot afford to make any error, especially after the hallmark success of Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'. As a result, it was decided not to sign projects with Ranveer Singh because only one of the six films he made with YRF was successful.

     

    A source cited by the entertainment portal said: "A lot is at stake as each film is going to be heavily budgeted and hence, there can’t be room for error. Each film needs utmost concentration, right from pre-production to the last mile release.". 

     

    Given the post-pandemic situation, the Kapil Dev biography delivered a decent figure. Whereas Cirkus (2022) finished its run with Rs 35.65 crores, Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) made Rs 16 crores. According to rumours, Yash Rah Productions has chosen not to sign any projects with the actor because the actor has had three consecutive box-office failures. It should be noted that the YRF team has not made any official announcement regarding the matter.

    ALSO READ: Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    The source also said that they would produce movies set in worlds other than the spy realm. “It’s also important to note that while these 6 films made money due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the box office returns were in the red for Yash Raj Films,” the source added. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will co-star in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will debut in theatres in July. 

    ALSO READ: Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together? vma

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together?

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop cute picture of daughter Malti Marie's 'first soundcheck'; know details AHA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop cute picture of daughter Malti Marie's 'first soundcheck'; know details

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty who got crowned Femina Miss India 2023? vma

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty crowned Femina Miss India 2023?

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Chaudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details vma

    Kangana Ranaut's sarcastic reaction to 'Chacha Choudhary' Karan Johar's comeback is savage; know details

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said vma

    Emma Watson pens down heart-warming note on turning 33; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Will answer all questions Arvind Kejriwal as he appears before CBI in excise policy case gcw

    'Will answer all questions...' Arvind Kejriwal as he appears before CBI in excise policy case

    IPL 2023, Lucknow vs Punjab: Captain is someone who likes to lead from the front - Jonty Rhodes backs KL Rahul as LSG skipper despite PBKS loss-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Captain is someone who likes to lead from the front' - Jonty Rhodes backs KL Rahul as LSG skipper

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together? vma

    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello caught kissing at Coachella festival; are they back together?

    Elon Musk may soon launch artificial intelligence company called X AI Report gcw

    Elon Musk may soon launch artificial intelligence company called X.AI: Report

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: We take it as it comes - KL Rahul chins up as LSG goes down to PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'We take it as it comes' - KL Rahul's chin up as LSG goes down to PBKS

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon