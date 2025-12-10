Farrhana Bhatt has publicly criticised Gaurav Khanna for his viral ‘taali baja’ remark, calling it insensitive and unnecessary. Her sharp response has sparked a heated debate among fans and industry watchers.

TV actress Farrhana Bhatt has sparked a fresh wave of conversation online after she strongly criticised actor Gaurav Khanna for his recent ‘taali baja’ comment on Bigg Boss 19 Finale. The remark, which surfaced during a public interaction, quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from fans. However, it was Farrhana’s sharp response that grabbed the spotlight, with the actress calling out Gaurav’s statement as “insensitive and unnecessary.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farrhana Bhatt Slams Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt stated ''Others were there too, Amaal, Tanya, Pranit, they contributed to a great extent. More than GK (Gaurav Khanna), Kalpu Kaka (the tree Tanya used to talk to) had a contribution. Even in his journey video, more than him, Baseer and Abhishek were visible. Gaurav didn’t even do 20% of what Abhishek did in Bigg Boss 19. So I feel, in terms of contribution, he hasn’t done something wow. But I congratulate him for winning the trophy of Farrhana Bhatt’s season''

The actress further added that Gaurav’s reaction “wasn’t a victory to celebrate,” indirectly hinting that the situation did not warrant applause or mockery. Her statement, “Tumhari jeet bhi adhuri hai,” quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom supported her for speaking up. Social media erupted with debates, with some defending Gaurav while others praised Farrhana for voicing her perspective.

“I was breaking from inside, but I was on stage and had to accept that. I was smiling. And at that moment, Baseer came and hugged me. But I had to hold myself because it was a very difficult situation for me. Even at that time, GK was telling me, taaliyan baja (clap for me). I was like, tum toh jeet gaye lekin tumhari jeet bhi adhuri hai meri taaliyon ke bina? (You won, but still your win is incomplete without my claps) and then I clapped for him," Farrhana explained the situation.

Gaurav Khanna won the Bigg Boss season 19 and won the trophy along with 50 lakh cash prize. Fans are waiting for an official response from Gaurav khanna on Farrhana's statement about his win.