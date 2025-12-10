The Hornbill Festival 2025 in Nagaland concluded with widespread praise from global and domestic tourists for its vibrant showcase of Naga heritage. Visitors highlighted local hospitality, authentic cultural displays, and seamless organization.

With the International Hornbill Festival 2025 drawing curtains at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, visitors from across India and around the world have been sharing their impressions of what has become one of the most celebrated cultural festivals in the region. This year's edition, marked by vibrant performances, immersive cultural showcases, and strengthened global participation, left a lasting impact on tourists of all ages.

Domestic as well as international visitors expressed admiration for the festival's ability to preserve and present the unique heritage of the Naga tribes in such a dynamic and accessible way. Many highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the local communities, the authenticity of the traditional morungs, and the energetic display of music, dance, and indigenous games.

Global and Domestic Praise

"It is very lovely to be here to see the celebrations. The local culture is very beautiful. I am enjoying the atmosphere a lot," said Gaya Ziv Edri from Israel. A visitor from Canada also opened up about making his second trip to the festival and added, "We have been enjoying the culture of Nagaland, where there are several tribes, especially the cultural programs."

For several first-time visitors, the festival offered a rare opportunity to witness living traditions passed down through generations. "It is my first time in Nagaland, and it has been a lovely experience so far. More than the festival, I love the people here and their culture. It is the safest place to be," said Udhay from Tamil Nadu.

A Window into the Northeast

Domestic tourists, too, were enthusiastic about their experience. Visitors from different states of India described Hornbill 2025 as a "window into the Northeast," praising its blend of culture, craft, cuisine, and contemporary attractions. The indigenous food stalls, handloom and handicraft markets, and adventure events were among the most talked-about highlights.

Many noted that the festival not only entertained but also educated them about the diversity and resilience of Naga culture.

Seamless Organisation and Lasting Memories

As the ten-day celebration wrapped up, tourists collectively expressed gratitude for the seamless organisation, enhanced facilities, and the festival's growing international profile. For many, the festival has not just been an event but a journey--one that deepened their understanding of Nagaland and left them eager to return.

Unity Dance Concludes Festivities

The 18 cultural troupes of Nagaland closed the last day cultural connect with the Unity Dance at the Unity Arena on Wednesday. The formal closing function is set to begin at 5 PM on Wednesday. (ANI)