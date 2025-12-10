Journalist Bhawana Somaaya reflects on an era of intense privacy in Bollywood, where relationships were off-record. She cites Hema Malini and Dharmendra's guarded wedding and pregnancy as key examples of this discreet culture.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra: A Case Study in Privacy
Pointing to Hema Malini and Dharmendra's wedding as a striking example of this earlier culture of privacy, Bhawana Somaaya shared, "Everybody knew about their marriage. The first time Dharamji said, 'I'm married to her', it was for my magazine. I was not the editor; I was a reporter. We went to Film City and just had to take one line from them - 'I'm married to her'. We waited for four hours. As soon as we got that, we left."
Somaaya also spilt the beans on Hema Malini's pregnancy journey, when the couple made multiple hospital bookings to avoid media attention. "Nobody knew where Hema Malini was going to deliver. She was acting when she was pregnant. She used to say how everybody realised that she had gained weight. But she has such a beautiful face, and nothing about her appearance gave away her pregnancy. She used to get into that costume and even performed Bharatanatyam," the veteran film critic and author recalled.
A Storied Romance
Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan'. The two played the lead roles in the movie. Over the years, the two fell in love and finally tied the knot in 1980. They share two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
The Bollywood legend, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving behind a rich cinematic legacy and the entire nation in mourning.