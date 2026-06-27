Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has revealed his interest in a biopic about the legendary band. He stated the biggest challenge would be deciding which specific chapter of their decades-long journey to focus on for a compelling story.

The English rock band, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has revealed that the idea of a biopic based on the legendary rock band "interests" him, saying the biggest challenge would be deciding which chapter of the band's decades-long journey to focus on, according to Deadline.

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Jagger on the Art of the Biopic

Jagger shared his thoughts on the growing popularity of music biopics, citing films such as 2024's 'A Complete Unknown', based on Bob Dylan, and the 2014 James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', which he produced. "Yeah, it interests me," Jagger said. "I don't want to impart it to you, but, I know how I see it. There's lots of ways of doing biopics."

He explained that most successful biographical films focus on a specific period rather than attempting to tell an entire life story, according to Deadline. "So most of the time when you do a biopic, you do one small section of someone's life bookended by some other stuff. Take the Bob Dylan movie. You do the moment when Bob went electric," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Jagger added that choosing the right period would be the key to making a compelling film. "You'd have to think, what are you going to zero in on? And where's your two years of interest? I mean that Bob Dylan one was two years, the James Brown one that I produced was slightly more," he said.

However, the singer admitted he has not yet decided which era of The Rolling Stones' six-decade career would make the best story. "I don't know which section, because it's a long period," Jagger said.

Hollywood's Music Biopic Boom

The comments come as music biopics continue to gain momentum in Hollywood. Last year, it was announced that filmmaker Sam Mendes will direct 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event', with each film telling the story of the iconic British band from the perspective of one of its members.

The ambitious project stars Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, according to Deadline.

Formed in 1962, The Rolling Stones remain one of the most influential rock bands in music history, with Jagger continuing to lead the group more than six decades after its formation. (ANI)