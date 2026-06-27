Whitney Leavitt has announced that the fifth season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' will be her last. The upcoming season, shortened to five episodes, is nearing completion after a production pause due to an off-screen incident.

Whitney Leavitt Announces Final Season

Reality television star and actor Whitney Leavitt has shared an update on the fifth season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives', revealing that filming is nearing completion and confirming it will mark her final appearance on the Hulu series, according to E! News.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Just Trish podcast, Whitney said the upcoming season is yet to be fully completed. "It's not completely wrapped up," Whitney said. "We just need to finish out the season, which will finish soon, and then that'll be my last one."

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Production Challenges and Shortened Season

Filming for season five faced an unexpected interruption after production was paused in March following a domestic incident involving cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Production resumed in April, although Taylor's return for the new season has not been officially confirmed despite her expressing interest in coming back.

Whitney's husband, Conner Leavitt, also revealed that the upcoming season will be shorter than previous instalments, according to E! News. "They've cut the season short, five episodes only. So, they're having everyone go back to basically do interviews, wrap up a couple of things," Conner said on the podcast. "And I think that'll be a very abbreviated season considering all the things that happened publicly," he added.

Distancing from Off-Screen Drama

Addressing how the off-screen controversies affected their family, the couple said they intentionally kept their distance from the drama. "We've removed ourselves so far from it, like even physically," Whitney said. "That I feel like it hasn't affected us as much as it may have other cast members."

Whitney and Conner share three children--Sedona, 6, Liam, 4, and Billy, 18 months.

Future Plans and Gratitude

Although she is leaving the reality series after season five, Whitney said she remains grateful for the opportunities it brought her. "I wouldn't be where I am without it," she told in March. "But it feels like it's time to challenge myself in other ways and fulfil these dreams and passions that I've been trying to get even before the show," according to E! News. (ANI)