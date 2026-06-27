Lionel Richie postponed his 'Sing a Song All Night Long' tour's next two shows after a dizzy spell during the opening concert led to his hospitalization. The 77-year-old singer is expected to resume the tour on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has postponed the next two stops of his 'Sing a Song All Night Long' tour after suffering a dizzy spell during the opening concert, leading to his hospitalisation, according to Page Six.

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Tour Postponed on Medical Advice

Live Nation Chicago announced on Instagram the postponement of the 77-year-old singer's schedule. He cancelled his shows in Chicago on Thursday or in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday as originally scheduled. "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows," the statement read.

According to the announcement, Richie is expected to resume the tour on Tuesday in Pittsburgh alongside his co-headliners, Earth, Wind & Fire. "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans," the statement added. "We apologise for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon," it concluded, according to Page Six.

Details of the On-Stage Health Scare

Richie has not yet publicly commented on the health scare. The Grammy-winning singer experienced dizziness while performing his hit song 'Dancing on the Ceiling' during Wednesday night's concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, the opening show of his 26-city tour.

According to reports, Richie was forced to sit down multiple times during the performance and even joked with the audience, saying, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down."

After Richie exited the stage, his band continued performing for about 15 minutes before saxophonist Dino Soldo informed the audience that the concert had been cancelled. "He won't be able to continue," Soldo said, explaining that Richie was not feeling "well".

Page Six later confirmed that the Saint Paul Fire Department transported "an adult male from the arena last night to a local hospital".

The cancelled performance marked the launch of Richie's 26-city tour, which is scheduled to conclude on August 14, as per the outlet.

Just hours before taking the stage, Richie had expressed his excitement about the tour on Instagram. "Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight. Saint Paul, you're up!!!" he wrote. In recent posts ahead of the tour, the singer also told fans he was "feeling grateful" as he prepared to return to the stage, according to Page Six. (ANI)