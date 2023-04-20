Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of assaulting the proprietor of an event planning firm. Honey Singh was recently in the headlines due to his break-up with Tina Thadani.

    Yo Yo Honey Singh, a rapper, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The rapper is allegedly accused of assaulting and kidnapping an event coordinator. Vivek Raman, a Mumbai resident, has filed a police complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station.

    According to a new agency, the owner of an event business, Vivek Raman, has filed a case against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, holding him hostage, and abusing him.

    Honey Singh and Tina Thadani breakup after dating for a year
    The revelation comes only one day after Honey Singh split up with his actor-model girlfriend, Tina Thadani. According to a new article, the two split up just a few days ago and live separately. The couple has also unfollowed each other on social media and erased photos of themselves together. However, the cause behind their breakup is unknown at this time.

    "They had distinct goals in life. While they are coping with the separation maturely, they both require time to recover. Tina is now devastated and attempting to concentrate on her career. Honey is not bashful about discussing the split. "He's told everyone," a source cited by the news outlet alleged.

    Honey Singh revealed his romance with Tina at an event in Delhi in December. The singer then launched his new album, 3.0, and revealed that Tina came up with the title. He had stated to Tina, who was seated in the crowd, "Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai." You are Honey 3.0, Isne bola. (My love Tina is sitting here, and she gave me the nickname Honey 3.0.)"

    Honey Singh's divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar was finalised in September of last year. The couple married in 2011. Thadani, who appeared in the rapper's song Paris ka Trip, previously stated in an interview that Singh was a "100% single" when she first met him.

     

