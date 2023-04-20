Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

Pamela Chopra, the late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife and the mother of YRF CEO Aditya Chopra, died on Thursday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

This morning, April 20, Pamela Chopra, the wife of Yash Chopra, passed away. She was a renowned playback vocalist in India. She was also an independent screenwriter and producer. According to the reports, she spent the previous 15 days inpatient at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The medics put her on a ventilator, but her condition worsened. We are awaiting more information on her funeral rites. The family has just released a statement saying the following:

She was 74 when she passed away and was cremated at 11 am today in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party

In 1970, Pamela wed Yash Chopra in a religious ceremony. It was an arranged union. Aditya and Uday Chopra are their two sons. Film producer and director Aditya Chopra is married to actress Rani Mukerji.

Pamela Chopra gave her voice in several Yash Chopra films, from Kabhie Kabhie (1976) to Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002). She worked in the independent production of the 1993 movie Aaina. With her husband, Yash Chopra, her son Aditya Chopra, and seasoned author Tanuja Chandra, Pamela also contributed to writing the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. She has also made a single appearance on screen. She and her spouse first shared the screen in Dil To Pagal Hai's opening song, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party