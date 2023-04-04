Yentamma song is OUT: Fans feel 'goosebumps' seeing Salman Khan's dance moves alongside Venkatesh

Much-awaited song Yentamma is finally out now. Fans can't stop themselves from showering love and raving about global icon Salman Khan's smooth dance moves alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the song. Read on to know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, and Bathukamma, the much-awaited entertaining Telugu-Hindi song titled Yentamma is finally out now.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh Daggubati in key and pivotal roles. After teasing fans with a video teaser of Yentamma, the much-awaited song got released by makers today.

In the song, for the first time ever, fans see Salman Khan dancing alongside Venkatesh Daggubati in a yellow shirt and white lungi, this fusion of Telugu look makes him look dashing. The song has a mix of Telugu and Hindi lyrics sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with rap lyrics by Raftaar.

Salman Khan and Venkatesh are flaunting their flawless dance moves as they groove to the foot-tapping beats of Yentamma. Even Pooja Hegde looks spectacular and stunning in her saree and white lungi in the second half of the song as she also displays smooth buttery dance moves alongside Salman and Venkatesh. The icing on top of the cake is Ram Charan's dashing entry in the last part of the song alongside Salman and Venkatesh. The song has won the hearts of ardent cinema lovers and Salman Khan fans.

"MEGA CHARTBUSTER," a fan said. "WOW. After a long time, such a catchy fun dance number. Looks like a Chartbuster #Yentamma," an RK fan page added. "Loved it. One of the best music albums of a Salman khan movie. Chartbuster bhi hai. Aur, this will take the buzz to the next level. Andhra, Hyderabad, and Telangana will make new records for a Hindi film. The only thing now is its trailer. If that is good, then expect the unexpected. Honestly, I had no expectations or interest in this one. It looks like a good entertainer. A typical bhai movie. So #Eid is going to be fun," a fan added.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

