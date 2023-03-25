Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making?

A new fan page video on Twitter is only making ardent Salman fans more excited and curious. Read on to know more.

Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, and recently released Jee Rahe The Hum, a new fan video is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Salman Khan is shooting for a massy song in black colored 'Lungi' for the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film that has made netizens wonder about a banger song in the making.

ALSO READ: Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

In the video clip, Salman Khan is in a black Lungi with a black vest and has a short hair bearded look. The song details have been kept under wraps by makers so far. But fans have speculated this to be the next massy banger song from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which he was shooting for at the Manori Island in Malad West. The fan page video caption also revealed how this said and specific intriguing look, will be donned by global icon Salman Khan in the forthcoming new song, which will be a banger collaboration between him and prominent singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, according to ongoing speculations in media mills. It is touted and termed by Salman Khan fans on social media as the 'Lungi' 2.0 song.

The fan page video's tweet caption read, ".#Exclusive This look of Salman Khan, is going to be mass in new "LUNGI" song shoot me: from #KBKJ movie #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan."

Another fan page also has put out a tweet on the microblogging site Twitter. In the tweet, the fan page claimed that, most probably, either by today or tomorrow, Salman Khan might launch the teaser of another big banger song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Icing on top of the cake is that the ardent fans will see RRR fame globally acclaimed star Ram Charan also grooving to beats in the number alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

The fan page caption for the image reads, "It is learned from the sources that today or tomorrow MegaStar #SalmanKhan can launch the teaser of another song of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan & we will also get to see #RamCharan in this song. BRING IT ON! #NaachengeApniUthakarLungi #PoojaHedge #ShehnaazGill #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: 'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'