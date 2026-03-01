'Marshals', a spinoff of 'Yellowstone' starring Luke Grimes, has been renewed for Season 2. The CBS series saw a massive debut, attracting 20.6 million viewers within seven days, leading to the quick renewal just two weeks after its premiere.

Series 'Marshals', which is set inside the 'Yellowstone' universe, has been renewed for Season 2 almost two weeks after the premiere, reported Variety.

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Swift Renewal After Massive Debut

According to CBS, as per the outlet, the show's March 1 premiere posted 20.6 million multiplatform viewers within seven days.

"Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV's most powerful new series," said CBS Entertainment prexy Amy Reisenbach in a statement, according to Variety. "The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the 'Yellowstone' world, the bold character-driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes," added Reisenbach.

Cast and Characters

'Marshals' stars Luke Grimes in his 'Yellowstone' role as Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana." Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, and Gil Birmingham also star in this neo-western television series.

Executive Producers

Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Grimes and Greg Yaitanes are executive producers.

Plot and 'Yellowstone' Connection

Grimes originated the role of Kayce Dutton in the first season of 'Yellowstone,' starring in the hit neo-Western throughout its run at Paramount Network.

The 'Marshals' followed the story of Grimes after he successfully sold the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Indian Reservation for the same price his ancestors purchased it for--1.25 USD per acre. Kayce retained a small part of the ranch, however, on which to live with his family. Kayce also worked as a livestock commissioner during the course of the original series, which could serve as the basis for the procedural aspect. (ANI)