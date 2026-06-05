Actor Suniel Shetty offered an emotional tribute to veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who passed away at 76. Shetty recalled how Nihalani guided him during his early days. Many Bollywood stars attended the producer's last rites in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty's Emotional Tribute

Actor Suniel Shetty offered a heartfelt tribute to veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani, remembering how the actor received his early guidance from the former CBFC chairperson.

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In an emotional X post, Suniel Shetty remembered how Nihalani was among the first people to believe in him, especially when the actor was trying to find his ground in the film industry.

"Pahlaj ji was one of the first people to believe in me. When I was finding my feet in the industry, he opened doors, guided me & always stood by me with warmth & encouragement. What I will remember most is not just the producer he was, but the person he was - someone you could call upon without hesitation, knowing he would always try to help," Shetty wrote.

Pahlaj ji was one of the first people to believe in me. When I was finding my feet in the industry, he opened doors, guided me & always stood by me with warmth & encouragement. What I will remember most is not just the producer he was, but the person he was - someone you could… pic.twitter.com/CdHcFy4diy — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 4, 2026

Extending his condolences, he added, "My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones & everyone whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Pahlaj ji. You will be dearly missed."

Film Fraternity Pays Last Respects

Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the age of 76. He was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, with several members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects.

Several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the cremation ceremony to bid farewell to the veteran producer. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan arrived to pay his last respects.

Bollywood actor Govinda, Varun Dhawan, along with his father David Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor and others arrived to pay tribute to the late film producer.

Celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to Nihalani, remembering his contributions to the Indian film industry. (ANI)