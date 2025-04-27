Kanye West, now known as Ye, was banned from Twitch just minutes after launching his account for hateful remarks against Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities. Ye's brief foray managed to attract over 3,000 followers and more than 1,000 concurrent viewers

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, was banned from Twitch just minutes after launching his account on the streaming platform. The account, named "Yeezy_Stream," was taken offline a mere seven minutes after it went live. The ban came after Ye reportedly launched into a hateful tirade targeting the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.

Ye's brief stint on Twitch was a part of his growing presence on social media platforms. Despite previously appearing on popular Twitch streams alongside prominent influencers like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and Amouranth, his attempt at streaming under his own account ended abruptly.

Offensive remarks and immediate suspension

As reported by The Daily Beast, Ye's first stream on Twitch was filled with offensive comments. He allegedly made slurs against the Jewish community and the LGBTQ+ community, even performing a Nazi salute while uttering "Heil Hitler." This led to the stream being cut off, and a message from Twitch informed viewers that the account had been taken down due to a violation of the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Within minutes of the broadcast, Ye's account was replaced by a message stating: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service." Twitch’s quick action reflects the platform's strict stance against hate speech and harmful behavior.

Claims of ‘free passes’ from Elon Musk

The controversy didn’t end there. During the brief time Ye spent on Twitch, he claimed that Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), had given him "free passes" to express his unfiltered thoughts. Ye's past behavior on social media has often drawn criticism, and it appears he was hoping to carry on with his controversial rhetoric on Twitch. This claim added fuel to the already heated situation, given Musk’s stance on freedom of speech.

Despite the ban, Ye's brief foray into Twitch managed to attract over 3,000 followers and more than 1,000 concurrent viewers, showing that his presence on social media continues to draw significant attention, even when controversial.

A history of social media bans

Ye’s history of being banned from major social media platforms is well-documented. In October 2022, he was banned from Twitter after posting a tweet that said he intended to go "death con 3 on Jewish people." His actions on Twitter later included posting an image combining the Star of David with a swastika, which led to another suspension. Ye has also faced bans on Facebook for similar violations.

More recently, in an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this month, Ye appeared wearing an all-black outfit that some criticized for resembling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) attire. This drew more negative attention to his controversial statements and behavior.

Kanye West's past controversies

Ye's controversies extend far beyond his recent actions on social media. He has been criticized for making antisemitic remarks and for his support of controversial figures and movements. His outspoken political views, including his 2020 presidential bid, also attracted significant attention. He has faced backlash for his comments on slavery, mental health struggles, and his personal relationships, especially with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. His constant tendency to make inflammatory remarks has kept him in the public eye, often overshadowing his musical accomplishments.

Despite his controversies, Kanye remains a polarizing figure, with fans continuing to support him while others criticize his behavior. His influence on pop culture, however, cannot be denied.