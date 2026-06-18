Ahead of 'Alpha's release, action director Craig Macrae praised leads Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for their incredible preparation and work ethic, stating their dedication was crucial for the film's brutal hand-to-hand action sequences.

Anticipation continues to build around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer upcoming spy action thriller 'Alpha', with the trailer adding more fuel to the excitement. Ahead of the film's release, internationally acclaimed action director Craig Macrae - one of the film's key creative collaborators- is full of praise for the leading ladies, Alia and Sharvari. In a statement, Macrae credited their preparation, discipline and work ethic to pull off some really brutally hand to hand action sequences.

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Praise for Alia Bhatt's 'Incredible' Work Ethic

Noting that Alia Bhatt will bring the "unexpected", he said, "What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha. She was really dedicated to the movie, and I think that's going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence."

He further said that Alia's commitment extended beyond the film's demanding action requirements and into every aspect of her performance. "Not only just for the action preparation, she obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She's one of those people who you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film," Macrae added, as per the press release.

'Incredible' Teamwork by Alia and Sharvari

Craig also credited Alia and Sharvari's brilliant teamwork for bringing to life the action sequences that people will see in Alpha. "Alia and Sharvari were absolutely incredible for this movie. The preparation that they put into it, the work that they put into preparing for this movie, physically and with their skills training and stunt training, was absolutely incredible. It's very rare to find people who are willing to put in the amount of time and effort that Alia and Sharvari put into this movie," he says.

'Alpha' Trailer and Plot Details

As shown in the trailer, Bobby Deol's character names Alia Bhatt's character Sita after her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative draws on the tale of a princess who was abducted by a demon, only to rewrite her own destiny by fighting back instead of waiting to be rescued.

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Sharvari makes a striking entry as a woman Sita initially struggles to trust, but the two gradually join forces as they take on a dangerous mission. The preview hints at a growing partnership between the characters as they confront a powerful enemy.

Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film's chief antagonist.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 3, 2026. (ANI)