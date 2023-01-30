Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days; 17 new records set by the film

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, has set a new record at the domestic and international box office, grossing 542 crores in only 5 days! Pathaan registered 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi - 58.50, All Dubbed Versions - 2.25 crore) on the fifth day, bringing the India gross to 70 crores.

On day 5, the international revenue is 42 crore ($5.13 million), bringing the total collection on the fourth release day to 112 crore gross. Pathaan has earned $25.42 million (207.2 crores) in abroad countries in just 5 days!

Pathaan also surpassed India's 250 crores net milestone in just five days, with 280 crore net already in the bank! It is the quickest Hindi film to reach the 250 crore mark, having done it in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to have four 50 crore+ days in its first five days of release! With this incredible result, all of YRF's Spy Universe flicks - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan - have become blockbusters!

"At YRF, we are happy that Pathaan is delighting people all over the world, drawing them to the theatres and providing them an experience of a lifetime!" said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. Every single one of the YRF Spy Universe flicks has been a box-office success. So the stakes were high with Pathaan, and we are happy to have delivered a picture that extended this streak of delivering successes and set a slew of new milestones. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for YRF and the Indian film industry, and we couldn't be more grateful."

Pathaan has become a must-see theatrical entertainment being acclaimed throughout the country. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious espionage universe and stars the country's greatest talents, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

Here are the 17 new records set by YRF’s Pathaan after the 5-day extended weekend for Republic Day:



Highest Grossing Opening Weekend in the History of Hindi Cinema.

Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.

Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.

Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2.

Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A Non-Holiday.



Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC.

Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC.

Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC.

Widest Hindi Release of All Time in India.



YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier with A Hindi Film 6 Times Since 2018.

3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set an Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”.

Highest Grossing Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan.

Highest Grossing Weekend for Deepika Padukone.

Highest Grossing Weekend for John Abraham.

Highest Grossing Weekend for Siddharth Anand.

Highest Grossing Weekend for Yash Raj Films.

Highest Grossing Weekend for The YRF Spy Universe.