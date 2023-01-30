Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days; 17 new records set by the film

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns a record-breaking Rs 542 crore globally in 5 days, continuing its record-breaking run at the box office!
     

    Yash Raj Films Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days 17 new records set by the film RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, has set a new record at the domestic and international box office, grossing 542 crores in only 5 days! Pathaan registered 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi - 58.50, All Dubbed Versions - 2.25 crore) on the fifth day, bringing the India gross to 70 crores.

    On day 5, the international revenue is 42 crore ($5.13 million), bringing the total collection on the fourth release day to 112 crore gross. Pathaan has earned $25.42 million (207.2 crores) in abroad countries in just 5 days!

    Also Read: Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan greeted his ardent fans outside Mannat

    Pathaan also surpassed India's 250 crores net milestone in just five days, with 280 crore net already in the bank! It is the quickest Hindi film to reach the 250 crore mark, having done it in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to have four 50 crore+ days in its first five days of release! With this incredible result, all of YRF's Spy Universe flicks - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan - have become blockbusters!

    "At YRF, we are happy that Pathaan is delighting people all over the world, drawing them to the theatres and providing them an experience of a lifetime!" said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. Every single one of the YRF Spy Universe flicks has been a box-office success. So the stakes were high with Pathaan, and we are happy to have delivered a picture that extended this streak of delivering successes and set a slew of new milestones. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for YRF and the Indian film industry, and we couldn't be more grateful."

    Also Read: SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

    Pathaan has become a must-see theatrical entertainment being acclaimed throughout the country. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious espionage universe and stars the country's greatest talents, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

    Here are the 17 new records set by YRF’s Pathaan after the 5-day extended weekend for Republic Day:
     
    Highest Grossing Opening Weekend in the History of Hindi Cinema. 
    Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.
    Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice.
    Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2.
    Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A Non-Holiday.
     
    Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC.
    Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC.
    Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC.
    Widest Hindi Release of All Time in India.
     
    YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier with A Hindi Film 6 Times Since 2018.
    3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set an Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”.

    Highest Grossing Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan.
    Highest Grossing Weekend for Deepika Padukone.
    Highest Grossing Weekend for John Abraham.
    Highest Grossing Weekend for Siddharth Anand.
    Highest Grossing Weekend for Yash Raj Films.
    Highest Grossing Weekend for The YRF Spy Universe.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here RBA

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

    Sushmita Sen starrer awaited series Aarya 3 teaser out, actress gives glimpse of her powerful avatar vma

    Sushmita Sen starrer awaited series Aarya 3 teaser out, actress gives glimpse of her powerful avatar

    Lollapalooza India: Julian Casablancas watches Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'I'm Very Inspired' RBS

    Lollapalooza India: Julian Casablancas watches Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'I'm Very Inspired'

    Lollapalooza India: Global rapper Diplo wears Aishwarya Rai's T-shirt, remixes Samantha's Oo Antava vma

    Lollapalooza India: Global rapper Diplo wears Aishwarya Rai's T-shirt, remixes Samantha's Oo Antava

    Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kajol feel elated as U-19 Indian Women Cricket team lifts the world cup

    Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kajol feel elated as U-19 Indian Women Cricket team lifts the world cup

    Recent Stories

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared? AJR

    Union Budget 2023: What is it, how is it prepared?

    We need improvement at the senior level - Mithali Raj after India ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory-ayh

    'We need improvement at the senior level' - Mithali Raj after India's ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory

    football Kaoru Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts after Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup snt

    Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts as Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here RBA

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon