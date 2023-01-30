SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

While Shah Rukh Khan finally ended his fandom's anticipation by greeting them outside Mannat, he posted the video on Twitter a few hours back. Fans have reiterated him as the 'GOAT' and 'King'.

Feeling elated and emotionally overwhelmed with the unprecedented global success of Pathaan at the box office in just four days, Shah Rukh Khan finally surprised his fans with an appearance outside Mannat. Netizens have hailed him as the 'GOAT', the only remaining 'superstar' and 'King' of Bollywood.

Pathaan continues to create new records globally. The film has become a huge global success for Bollywood in terms of performances, storyline, cinematography, and storytelling. Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

ALSO READ: SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood'

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and posted a video. In the video, we saw he was giving flying kisses to all his fans and greeting them with his appearance outside Mannat, four days after the global mammoth run of Pathaan which is becoming an unstoppable force as it continues to smash pre-existing box-office collection records globally. Pathaan has been breaking pre-existing records and making new ones.

Shah Rukh Khan's video post caption on Twitter read, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank you, all my Mehmaans, for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

Fans have reiterated and hailed him as the only King of the Bollywood industry. "Shah Rukh Khan. I am last of the stars, INDEED !," said a fan. "The kind of stardom that Shah Rukh has created is unreal," a fan said. "Looks like the boycott gang got boycotted? You DON'T mess with the KING OF BOLLYWOOD and expect luck to be on your side. GOAT #ShahRukhKhan," shared a fan. "The last of the stars in the true sense! #Pathaan," a fan shared. "Shah Rukh yeh apka pyar hai jo ap k Didar hue ..Chupa Chand Nazar aaya ..jo hamare dilo mai saso mai hai," a fan wrote.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring