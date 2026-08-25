The Bloodline remains overpushed, and WWE continued that trend on NXT. Zilla Fatu debuted two weeks ago by attacking Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller during their NXT Title number one contender's match. He signed his contract last week but was immediately inserted into the NXT Championship match at Heatwave.

Fatu claimed he didn't receive favorable treatment. That's precisely what happened. Montana had to earn his shot at Tony D'Angelo. Writers should either embrace the favoritism narrative or omit it entirely from promos. WWE also aired a vignette promoting Fatu for NXT Heatwave while giving no packages to Montana, Waller, or the champion himself.