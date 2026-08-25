Actor Sanjay Mishra visited Puri's Shree Jagannatha Temple to seek blessings for his debut Odia film, 'Madhumalati'. He expressed his joy, mentioned receiving the 'Mahaprasad', and praised the cleanliness of Bhubaneswar and Konark.

Actor Sanjay Mishra visited the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath while he is in Odisha for the shoot of his debut Odia-language romantic drama, 'Madhumalati.'

Sanjay Mishra on His Visit

Speaking about his visit, Mishra said, "It has been wonderful. We even got some rain. India really needs water. Lord Jagannath has been very gracious." He added, "I am here to shoot a film, and I wanted to seek his blessings..."

Sanjay Mishra also revealed that he received the 'Mahaprasad' after darshan. "It was truly special... the best part is the cleanliness. Bhubaneswar is very clean... We were shooting in Konark. I have been to Konark before... (As for the Jagannath Temple) This isn't my first visit, and I will keep coming back," he said.

About the Film and Temple

Mishra is currently filming 'Madhumalati', his debut Odia-language romantic drama, which is slated for a Dussehra 2026 release.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri is a renowned 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. Built by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty, it is regarded as one of India's sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The temple is also known for its annual Ratha Yatra, or Chariot Festival, and its distinctive deities. (ANI)