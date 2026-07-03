For the first time, India Couture Week will open in Hyderabad instead of Delhi. The prestigious fashion event will kick off on July 23, 2026, with a show by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna at the iconic Falaknuma Palace.

For years, India Couture Week has been synonymous with Delhi, but in a first, the prestigious fashion event will open in Hyderabad. The opening show on July 23, 2026, will see celebrated designer Anamika Khanna unveil her latest couture collection against the regal backdrop of the iconic Falaknuma Palace.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anamika Khanna's Vision for the Opening Show

Anamika Khanna will present a collection that is a" poetic reimagining of a lost civilisation, unfolding through a series of archetypal figures across womenswear and menswear." Each persona steps into the light with a distinct silhouette, possessing a unique craft language and an intimate dialogue between the body, ornament and identity.

Through a rich interplay of texture, embellishment and form, the collection "explores the enduring relationship between memory, craftsmanship and self-expression."

Excited about the show, Anamika Khanna in a press note said, Being the Inaugural Show at India Couture Week is both an honour and a responsibility. It offers an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship that defines Indian couture while exploring new ways of expressing it. I am continually interested in how craft can remain deeply rooted yet feel entirely contemporary, and I look forward to sharing that perspective as we begin this season's showcase."

FDCI Marks a Milestone Beyond Delhi

Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an initiative by The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), promises another dazzling edition, celebrating the artistry, craftsmanship, and grandeur of Indian couture.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "The Hyundai Inaugural Show at the regal Falaknuma Palace marks a significant milestone for Hyundai India Couture Week as we take the platform beyond Delhi for the first time. Anamika Khanna's work is deeply rooted in craft while constantly pushing creative boundaries, making her the perfect choice for this landmark presentation. We are delighted to begin this new chapter with an out of state fashion show, with a designer whose vision continues to shape the future of Indian couture."