Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her upcoming film 'The India Story', calling it a strong subject about pesticide farming. She shares that the role was challenging and required extensive research. She also praised co-star Shreyas Talpade's talent.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has opened up about her upcoming film 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress', stating it focuses on a very strong subject, requiring her to do a lot of research.

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Kajal Aggarwal on the 'Very Strong Subject'

Speaking to ANI, Kajal shared, "I think this is a very important issue for our country. This is the current time that we are living in, and it is very important to understand our situation and where we are heading as a society. We have to take steps at the individual level to save ourselves and our families. Together as a nation, we need to fight certain things. It is a very strong subject."

On her preparations for the film, Kajal added, "It was definitely challenging. I have done a lot of research for this, read a lot of papers and articles. I also had a lot of discussions with the directors. A lot has been written on this issue. I think playing such a role, portraying such a strong character on screen, was not only challenging for me, but also fun."

Kajal Aggarwal also shared her experience of working with Shreyas Talpade, describing him as an "extremely professional and talented" actor. "He is an extremely professional actor and extremely talented. He could also connect with the film's story as he has a daughter of his own. We had a very nice time," she said.

About 'The India Story'

The teaser of 'The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress' was recently unveiled, shedding light on the alarming issue of Pesticide Farming and its impact on society.

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As stated by the makers, the film aims to raise awareness about a growing threat that affects millions of people every day.

The gripping teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade as they fight for justice while uncovering the dangerous reality of Pesticide Farming. It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation.

Through an emotional and socially relevant narrative, the film attempts to bring attention to an issue that often goes unnoticed despite its far-reaching consequences.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, 'The India Story' is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. (ANI)