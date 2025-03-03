WWE: Wrestlers Who Surprisingly Broke Character to Check on Their Injured Opponents

WWE is built on intense rivalries, but sometimes real concern takes over. From Brock Lesnar to LA Knight, here are moments when wrestlers broke character to check on injured opponents.

WWE: Wrestlers Who Surprisingly Broke Character to Check on Their Injured Opponents
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE: Pro wrestling thrives on storytelling, where wrestlers play their roles to perfection. However, there are times when real-life concern overshadows scripted rivalries. Whether it’s a botched move or a serious injury, some WWE superstars have broken character in the heat of the moment to ensure their opponent’s safety. From Brock Lesnar’s protective instincts to Sasha Banks’ quick thinking, here are the times when wrestlers put their character aside to check on their injured opponents.

LA Knight

In the Summer Slam 2024 bout against Logan Paul, LA Knight broke his character multiple times. This was to check on Logan Paul who was new to the wrestling scene at that time. Due to which wrestlers had to be extra careful around him. Paul made awkward moves multiple times in the match, and LA Knight was there to check if his opponent was alright.

Brock Lesnar

The beast incarnate is known to be one of the most fierce wrestlers in the modern pro wrestling world. In one Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar put an F5 to Austin Theory a few feet above the ring. He quickly checked on Austin for his safety and from there on was extremely careful with his moves on the young superstar. After winning the match, Lesnar instructed the referee to check on Austin Theory who was not looking in good shape.

Also Read: WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Worst Attires That Left Fans Scratching Their Heads

Edge

The Rated R Superstar faced Randy Orton in a 2010 Over the Limit pay-per-view. However, right after the match began, Randy Orton mistakenly dislocated his right hand. Edge was constantly communicating and checking with his opponent. Edge also reduced the intensity of his hits due to Orton’s injury.

Sasha Banks

In a 2019 Elimination Chamber Tag Team championship match, Bayley was about to get seriously injured. Peyton Royce while performing a jump kick was going to awkwardly land on Bayley’s face. Sasha Banks lying just beside Bayley managed to catch the danger early. She slid her hand and covered the face of Bayley thus protecting any awkward impact of Royce’s legs.

