WWE: Rey Mysterio is known for his unique costumes, but not all of them were hits. From awkward body paint to failed Joker tributes, here are the worst attires the masked legend ever wore.

WWE: Rey Mysterio has always been one of WWE’s most stylish and creative superstars, and his colorful masks and elaborate ring gear make him a fan favorite. However, not every outfit was a success. Over the years, some of his costumes have been outright bizarre, drawing more laughs than cheers. Whether it was his infamous Joker-inspired looks or an awkward silver body paint experiment, these attires were far from his best. Let’s take a look at Rey Mysterio’s worst ring gear choices that left fans confused.

Rey Mysterio Joker

The Mexican lucha is known to be a fan of the DC Comics character - Joker. And after the release of Heath Ledger’s Joker-based Dark Knight Rises movie, Rey Mysterio decided to dawn the costume. But the portrayal was far from how Heath Ledger did it in the movie. Rey Mysterio unfortunately looked more like a circus clown.

Rey Mysterio's Thongs

In a move dedicated to John jo Shelvey, Rey Mysterio dawned a skin color costume with a black thong. John jo Shelvey in his times leaned towards a naked thong costume. However, Mysterio tried his best to replicate it within the limits. The costume came out as awkward with the thong gathering all the attention.

Rey Mysterio’s Silver Paint

Rey Mysterio for a match against Guerrero decided to paint himself in silver. To match the body paint, he also wore silver pants. The fierce match was eventually won by the Mexican lucha. However, as the game progressed the silver paint was awkwardly falling off and was all over the ring. And by the time Rey Mysterio won the match, the whole body paint vanished.

Rey Mysterio - Joker 2

Marking the popular Joker 2 movie, Rey Mysterio appeared in another Joker attire. He tried to replicate Joaquin Phoenix's popular portrayal but failed miserably again. The fans in the arena couldn't control their laugh at the failed portrayal. Perhaps, the veteran wrestler would have taken the signal and decided to stop.

