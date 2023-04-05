Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Would Richard Madden love to act in an Indian movie? 'Citadel' star reveals - WATCH

    Citadel star Richard Madden, best known for internationally acclaimed shows "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard", has revealed if he would consider acting in an Indian movie.

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Actor Richard Madden, best known for internationally acclaimed shows "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard", is all set for the release of Prime Video's much-anticipated international series "Citadel", starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well. 

    The action-spy thriller show is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner, with David Weil attached as showrunner. The story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

    The Scottish star was recently asked at the Asia-Pacific press conference of "Citadel" in Mumbai if he would consider acting in an Indian movie, and here's what Madden said:

    Citadel sees Mason and Nadia building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts, until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order. 

    Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read.

    "Citadel" will premiere on Prime Video globally on April 28.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
