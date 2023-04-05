Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she has 'good luck' from millions of Indians; read details

During the recent Citadel premiere in Mumbai, the global icon and Desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra finally opened up and broke the silence on her excitement to start the awaited series Citadel promotions campaign in India and also spilled about carrying good luck from her countless Indian fans each day. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra is a big name in the Hollywood industry today. The iconic Desi girl of Bollywood has established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career.

The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is in Mumbai, where she came with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend the NMACC launch event.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals how she cannot 'work' with people she does not 'like'

The American version of "Citadel" had a star-studded premiere here in Mumbai. The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she couldn't have asked for a better start to the international promotional campaign of the spy-thriller series. "Citadel", executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, features Chopra Jonas as elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Richard Madden's Mason Kane.

The Prime Video show had its first premiere here at PVR ICON, Palladium, on Tuesday night with the lead cast, including Chopra Jonas and Madden, as well as some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry which included the iconic and veteran actor Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Raj & DK, Kabir Khan walking the blue carpet.

At the Citadel series premiere at PVR Icon in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra opened up on her happiness of commencing her global promotions campaign for Citadel from India which is her home. Elucidating more details on the same, she said, "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for 'Citadel' in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go like I always do."

The actor also spilled the beans about her first meeting with co-star Madden, known for his impressive and finely nuanced performances in iconic shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "Bodyguard". Giving an insight into the same, Priyanka added, "Richard and I met for the first time at a social dinner. We got along when we met for the first time. Then we met at award functions and after parties. But when I met him for work, I knew he was a disciplined actor who likes to prepare like me. That's why we get along so well," she said. The duo walked the blue carpet together. While Priyanka opted for a turquoise green Versace dress, Madden chose a charcoal black suit.

ALSO READ: Shama Sikander soars temperatures in sultry brown bikini; here are her scintillating photos