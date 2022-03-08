Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    On the occasion of International Women's Day, Jacqueline Fernandez makes a statement, "You educate a woman, you educate a generation."

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    On International Women's Day 2022, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez wants to empower women to be independent. Besides acting, she is also a philanthropist and works for people, animals' well-being. Jacqueline has a strong belief in giving back to society. She recently met with young girls of Sahakar Nagar Upper Primary Municipal School and talked about women's empowerment and independence!

    Jacqueline shared a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school. The actress posted a video clip on her social media, which her followers and fans have appreciated, who couldn't stop praising her contribution to a social cause. 

    Also Read: Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Talking about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "The most important thing that people can do is collaborate to improve the world of education for women. It would be great if people in that field came forward and be volunteers, helping empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tijoree (@tijoree.money)

    "We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress," she adds. 

    Also Read: Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'propose' Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiffany diamond ring?

    Jacqueline will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Besides that, she also has films like Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with Hollywood and a few unannounced projects.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

