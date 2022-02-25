  • Facebook
    Did Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'propose' Jacqueline Fernandez with Tiffany diamond ring?

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Latest reports suggest that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted a Tiffany diamond ring to Jacqueline. The ring had J and S initials carved in it

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is again in the news after the interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, where it was disclosed she received a lot of gifts worth crores from Sukesh, and one of them was a Tiffany diamond ring.
     

    Since the last few months, Jacqueline Fernandez's name has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And a lot of negative news has cropped up in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case came out in public that involved many Bollywood actresses.

    As per the latest report, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was allegedly in a relationship with the Kick actress, gifted a Tiffany diamond ring to propose Jacqueline.
     

    Not just that, during the interrogation by Enforcement Directorate, it was mentioned that he had given a lot of expensive gifts to Jacqueline like a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh, diamond jewellery sets, crockeries, bags, phones etc. 
     

    Several reports suggest that Jacqueline and Sukesh were allegedly in a relationship and gave a diamond ring to the actress, which had J and S as initials. According to the same report, an actress named Pinky Irani helped Suresh get in touch with Jacqueline by using the name of the Home Minister through a spoofing call to influence her. Suresh offered Rs 10 cr to Pinky to sort out differences between him and Jacqueline as they fought around Valentine’s Day. Post which, Suresh 'proposed' to Jacqueline by gifting her a diamond ring, says the report.
     

    Sukesh, in his earlier statement, opened up on his relationship with Jaqueline. The statement read, "I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. She has nothing to do with the case."  ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Sukesh also requested the media stop projecting Jacqueline in a bad light, saying that it is not easy for her. "She has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case,” he added. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

