Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez has for the first time revealed on national television how the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case impacted her mental health.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines last year when her name popped in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor was given expensive gifts worth crores of rupees. Jacqueline was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

    Ever since the case, Jacqueline Fernandez has kept a low profile. This is probably for the first time that the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ actress has most likely opened up on the controversy, revealing how it took a toll on her mental health.

    Jacqueline Fernandez recently filmed an episode for Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming celebrity show. The latter shared a promo video of it on her Instagram which shows bits and pieces of conversations with the various celebrities including the Sri Lanka-born actor.

    In the video, Jacqueline is heard talking about her mental health to Shilpa Shetty. “I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness,” she was heard saying.

    Soon after that, Shilpa Shetty says to Jacqueline Fernandez: “Ontroversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mai jae log. Hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ye meri zindagi hai. (Whether there are controversies or not, let people go to hell. We will continue living our lives. This is my life.)”

    While these tiny pieces of conversations have intrigued our interest in the show, it is still unclear whether Jacqueline Fernandes and Shilpa Shetty were discussing the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case or not. The details will only be revealed after the show premieres on Friday.

    Shilpa Shetty’s celebrity fitness chat show, other than Jacqueline Fernandez, will also have actors John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shamita Shetty and Badshah as guests where they interact with the host over fitness and mental health.

    Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez’s private picture surfaced online in early January. The actor had put out a statement requesting everyone to not share the picture and respect her privacy.

