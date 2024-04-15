Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Winning at home..', Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday celebrate KKR's win against LSG at Eden Gardens - WATCH

    The electrifying clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens witnessed star-studded support with Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday cheering on. Ananya's vibrant reel captured the jubilant atmosphere post-KKR's win

    Winning at home..', Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday celebrate KKR's win against LSG at Eden Gardens - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Sunday's match between Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens saw not just an intense battle on the field but also a star-studded attendance in the stands. Among the notable personalities spotted were Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday, adding to the fervor of the event.

    Following KKR's splendid victory, Ananya Panday took to social media to share her excitement, posting a lively reel capturing the essence of the match. The reel featured glimpses from the ground, including a selfie with her close friend Suhana Khan, both donning KKR-logo T-shirts, and an adorable moment with AbRam Khan. Ananya's caption, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling,' resonated the euphoria of the victory.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    Suhana Khan, too, shared her excitement through various pictures and a clip from the stadium, showcasing her joyous expressions during the match. Among her shared moments was a picture with Ananya Panday, highlighting their camaraderie during the game.

    ALSO READ: Stree 2: Abhishek Banerjee provides major update about Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer; Read on

    On the professional front, Ananya Panday is involved in several intriguing projects. She is set to appear in the television series 'Call Me Bae,' alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das, revolving around the journey of a billionaire fashionista navigating life post-disownment from her affluent family. Additionally, Ananya is anticipated to feature in films such as 'Control,' 'Battle Thy Seeds,' 'Darbadar,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young,' following her role in the 2023 Netflix film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.'

    Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her next project post her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies.' Reportedly, she is set to collaborate with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on the upcoming film 'King,' helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, with Siddharth Anand overseeing the action.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men' RBA

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide RKK

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read his Facebook post RBA

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read Facebook post

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men' RBA

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men'

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23 in Delhi excise policy case AJR

    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case; check details

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon