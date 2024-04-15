'Winning at home..', Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday celebrate KKR's win against LSG at Eden Gardens - WATCH

The electrifying clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens witnessed star-studded support with Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday cheering on. Ananya's vibrant reel captured the jubilant atmosphere post-KKR's win

Sunday's match between Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens saw not just an intense battle on the field but also a star-studded attendance in the stands. Among the notable personalities spotted were Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, and Ananya Panday, adding to the fervor of the event.

Following KKR's splendid victory, Ananya Panday took to social media to share her excitement, posting a lively reel capturing the essence of the match. The reel featured glimpses from the ground, including a selfie with her close friend Suhana Khan, both donning KKR-logo T-shirts, and an adorable moment with AbRam Khan. Ananya's caption, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling,' resonated the euphoria of the victory.

Suhana Khan, too, shared her excitement through various pictures and a clip from the stadium, showcasing her joyous expressions during the match. Among her shared moments was a picture with Ananya Panday, highlighting their camaraderie during the game.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is involved in several intriguing projects. She is set to appear in the television series 'Call Me Bae,' alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das, revolving around the journey of a billionaire fashionista navigating life post-disownment from her affluent family. Additionally, Ananya is anticipated to feature in films such as 'Control,' 'Battle Thy Seeds,' 'Darbadar,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young,' following her role in the 2023 Netflix film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.'

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her next project post her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies.' Reportedly, she is set to collaborate with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on the upcoming film 'King,' helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, with Siddharth Anand overseeing the action.