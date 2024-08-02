'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

John Abraham's latest action film, Vedaa, is generating buzz ahead of its August 15 release. During the trailer launch on August 1, Abraham had a heated response to a journalist's question about his repeated roles in action films

When asked why he continues to star in action-packed films like Pathaan and Satyamev Jayate 2, Abraham seemed visibly irritated. The journalist's query about whether he could diversify his roles led Abraham to respond sharply, questioning the validity of the question and urging the reporter to view the film before making judgments. "Can I call out bad questions as idiotic? Have you seen the film or just the trailer? Watch the full film and then speak," Abraham remarked. He further emphasized that if the film seemed repetitive after watching it in its entirety, he would be open to discussing it further, but otherwise, he stood firm on his perspective.

In a separate incident from the same event, Abraham was seen warning paparazzi to give him space and refrain from recording. In the video, he expressed his desire for privacy and made it clear that he was not interested in being involved in any controversies.

Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, the film is slated for release on August 15. It is set to compete at the box office with Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.

