Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

    John Abraham's latest action film, Vedaa, is generating buzz ahead of its August 15 release. During the trailer launch on August 1, Abraham had a heated response to a journalist's question about his repeated roles in action films

    Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    Bollywood star John Abraham is in the spotlight ahead of the release of his high-octane film Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. The trailer for the film was unveiled on August 1, and during the launch event, Abraham had a notable reaction to a journalist’s question about his choice of roles.

    When asked why he continues to star in action-packed films like Pathaan and Satyamev Jayate 2, Abraham seemed visibly irritated. The journalist's query about whether he could diversify his roles led Abraham to respond sharply, questioning the validity of the question and urging the reporter to view the film before making judgments. "Can I call out bad questions as idiotic? Have you seen the film or just the trailer? Watch the full film and then speak," Abraham remarked. He further emphasized that if the film seemed repetitive after watching it in its entirety, he would be open to discussing it further, but otherwise, he stood firm on his perspective.

    In a separate incident from the same event, Abraham was seen warning paparazzi to give him space and refrain from recording. In the video, he expressed his desire for privacy and made it clear that he was not interested in being involved in any controversies.

    Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, the film is slated for release on August 15. It is set to compete at the box office with Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH] ATG

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved dmn

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut RKK

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut

    Recent Stories

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone gcw

    iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone

    Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights until August 8 due to Israel-Iran strife AJR

    Major airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv amid rising Middle East tensions; check details

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon