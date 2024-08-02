Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Hina Khan has shared her emotional journey with fans after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Through Instagram, she has documented her experiences, including her decision to shave her head due to chemotherapy, and her focus on mental health amid her battle

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]
    Hina Khan has been at the center of her fans' concern after revealing her diagnosis of stage three breast cancer. Since this difficult news, the actress has been remarkably transparent about her journey, using Instagram to keep her supporters updated. Her recent posts have offered a poignant glimpse into her experience, showcasing her strength and vulnerability.

    Previously, Hina shared a heartfelt video where she cut her hair into a pixie style as a preemptive measure against the hair loss expected from chemotherapy. This choice highlighted her proactive approach to managing the side effects of her treatment. Recently, she posted a new video that captures a deeply personal moment: shaving off her hair. In this clip, Hina speaks candidly about the emotional impact of her hair falling out in clumps due to chemotherapy. Despite the heartache, she bravely uses a trimmer to shave her head, symbolizing her acceptance of the changes she's undergoing. Hina expressed that while she plans to wear a wig as needed, she is determined to embrace her bald head and not shy away from it.

    The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also took this opportunity to discuss the significance of mental health, stressing that a positive mental state plays a crucial role in overall physical well-being. Her message resonates with many who are facing similar challenges. Earlier, Hina had confirmed her diagnosis through her Instagram account and requested privacy as speculation about her health spread online.

    This courageous display of resilience and openness from Hina Khan not only offers a raw look at her battle but also serves as an inspiration to many dealing with their own health struggles.

