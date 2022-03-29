What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

Jada Pinkett Smith had openly spoken about her suffering from a hair loss disorder called alopecia. The discussion around the disorder started once again after Chris Rock tried to pass a joke on her condition and Will Smith slapped him in response during the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Here is all you need to know about alopecia - its causes, treatment and symptoms.

The 94th Academy Awards saw the unfolding of a lot of drama. Will Smith smashing a swing across Chris Rock’s face during the live telecast of the Oscar 2022, is something none expected to happen. While the internet is divided over whether Will Smith’s move was called for or not, the episode has given rise to a parallel discussion about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss disorder that Chris Rock distastefully took a jibe at.

So, here is an explainer of what exactly is alopecia areata, the hair loss disorder. It is a common autoimmune condition that leads to unpredictable hair loss. It is considered common among individuals. While some may experience hair loss in small patches, in some cases it may lead to extreme and rapid hair loss. Experts are also of the opinion that some individuals may see a complete loss of hair on the scalp while in some extremely rare cases, a person may face hair loss throughout the body.

More about alopecia areata: The disorder can be seen in people of any gender or age. But it usually happens before the age of 30. At least out of five people who have this disorder, have got it from one of the family members. Alopecia areata develops speedily in an individual can it comes to the notice of an individual only when the person suddenly sees a hair loss in small patches.

What causes it? Many people have debated that stress is a leading factor for alopecia areata. However, there is nearly no scientific evidence yet to prove this. In some cases, those who have lost small patches of hair can also experience sudden hair growth which helps them to recover from the condition.

Is there a treatment available? Unfortunately, there is no treatment for alopecia yet. However, dermatologists have suggested a few ways that help in the re-growth of hair. There are numerous reports that have suggested the usage of ‘corticosteroids’, an anti-inflammatory drug, for treating alopecia. The random hair loss in patches continues despite doctors prescribing medications to treat it.

Its impact on mental health: Alopecia is not a life-threatening disease. It results in rapid hair loss only. However, it does have an impact on the mental health of a person suffering from it, who may become completely bald too.