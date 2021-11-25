Will Smith had sex multiple times post breakup, here's what happened next

Actor Will Smith has opened up about a time when he had sex with multiple partners as he had a heartbreak. Here's what had happened next. Read to know further about the same.

Will Smith in his autobiography Will has written that he had so much of sex that he was physically repulsed by the act, reported Buzzfed. He revealed that after his first girlfriend Melanie, with whom he was very serious, had cheated on him when he was on a music tour, he began having sex with multiple women in a week to get over the breakup.

Will also revealed that initially, he had sex with one woman other than Melanie. Over the next few months, he went full ghetto hyena. Will had also written that he desperately needed relief, but there was no pill for heartbreak, so he had resorted to the homoeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. He had sex with so many women that it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of his being that he developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. Will also said that it would literally make him gag and sometimes even vomit.

To talk about psychosomatic responses, it begins when a person undergoes a lot of stress and pressure in their life. According to research done by Cleveland Clinic, the responses can start from aches and pains to stomach problems and trouble having sex.

The actor previously had also revealed an embarrassing time when his mom had caught him having sex. The actor did not even think in his wildest dreams that his mother would see him having sex. He had revealed details about the same in his memoir Will. The incident took place at a time when the actor was a young teenager and was dating a girl. Will was 16 and was having sex with his then-girlfriend Melanie Parker. His mom had caught him in their Philadelphia home. Smith had met Parker at high school and was very much in love with her.