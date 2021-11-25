  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Smith had sex multiple times post breakup, here's what happened next

    Actor Will Smith has opened up about a time when he had sex with multiple partners as he had a heartbreak. Here's what had happened next. Read to know further about the same.

    Will Smith had sex multiple times post breakup, here's what happened next SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 7:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Will Smith in his autobiography Will has written that he had so much of sex that he was physically repulsed by the act, reported Buzzfed. He revealed that after his first girlfriend  Melanie, with whom he was very serious, had cheated on him when he was on a music tour, he began having sex with multiple women in a week to get over the breakup.

    Will also revealed that initially, he had sex with one woman other than Melanie. Over the next few months, he went full ghetto hyena. Will had also written that he desperately needed relief, but there was no pill for heartbreak, so he had resorted to the homoeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. He had sex with so many women that it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of his being that he developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. Will also said that it would literally make him gag and sometimes even vomit.

    To talk about psychosomatic responses, it begins when a person undergoes a lot of stress and pressure in their life. According to research done by Cleveland Clinic, the responses can start from aches and pains to stomach problems and trouble having sex.

    The actor previously had also revealed an embarrassing time when his mom had caught him having sex. The actor did not even think in his wildest dreams that his mother would see him having sex. He had revealed details about the same in his memoir Will. The incident took place at a time when the actor was a young teenager and was dating a girl. Will was 16 and was having sex with his then-girlfriend Melanie Parker. His mom had caught him in their Philadelphia home. Smith had met Parker at high school and was very much in love with her. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 7:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli writes emotional post for late brother, check out SCJ

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli writes emotional post for late brother, check out

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here

    Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed on the eve of release; makers announce refund of tickets drb

    Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed on the eve of release; makers announce refund of tickets

    Lisa of BLACKPINK tests Covid-19 positive, other members of the K-pop band awaiting test results drb

    Lisa of BLACKPINK tests Covid-19 positive, other members of the K-pop band awaiting test results

    Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush drb

    Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

    Recent Stories

    Revealed China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Revealed: China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut: fashion hits and misses of stars spotted on Wednesday drb

    Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut: fashion hits and misses of stars spotted on Wednesday

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test Preview: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli writes emotional post for late brother, check out SCJ

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli writes emotional post for late brother, check out

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon