Is Jacqueline Fernandez a ‘GOLD DIGGER’? Here's what Kamaal R Khan has to say (Read)

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Last week, she was not allowed to take a flight abroad and was stopped at Mumbai Airport by immigration officials; read what Kamaal R Khan has to say about the whole matter

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate because of her allegedly linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime suspect involved in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Many reports suggest that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was in a relationship with Jacqueline and have given her gifts worth Rs 10 cores.

Last week we learned that Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline several expensive gifts like a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to 4 Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewellery and many more. Before that, a few of her intimate pictures with the conman were leaked online.

The latest news came in that the Kick actress might be arrested soon in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, and ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned her for interrogation. Not just her, even Nora Fatehi has been summoned for the same as she also allegedly received expensive from Sukesh.

Today, Kamaal R Khan took to her Twitter account and called Jacqueline a ‘gold digger’ in his tweet. In a tweet, he shared Jacqueline's pictures kissing Sukesh and wrote, “Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline ! (This is evidence that money has a lot of power. I am right Jacqueline).”

KRK also tweeted, “हैरानी इस बात की है कि अब तक #ED ने उन हेरोईनों को गिरफ़्तार नहीं किया, जो सुकेश चन्द्रशेखर की राज़दार हैं! कोई तो बहुत ताकतवर आदमी उनको बचा रहा है! नहीं तो अब तक तो जेल में होती! (Surprisingly, so far #ED has not arrested the actresses who are the secret keepers of Sukesh! Some very powerful man is saving them! Otherwise he would have been in jail by now!)

He further called Jacqueline a ‘gold digger’. KRK wrote, “Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc.”

Sadly, Jacqueline was supposed to fly to UAE with Salman Khan and his gang for the Da-Bangg Tour. But due to this controversy, she won’t be able to be a part. For the last few weeks, she was shooting for Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in India.