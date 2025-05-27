Kochi: The release dates for Mohanlal's two re-release films have been announced. Both films were previously confirmed for theatrical re-release. Chotta Mumbai, directed by Anwar Rasheed and released in 2007, and Udayananu Tharam, Rosshan Andrrews' directorial debut, are returning to theaters. Chotta Mumbai was initially slated for release on Mohanlal's birthday, May 21st. However, producer Manianpilla Raju postponed the re-release due to the ongoing successful run of Mohanlal's latest film. The re-release dates were announced following the OTT release of the latest film. Chotta Mumbai's new release date is June 6th, followed by Udayananu Tharam on June 20th.

Chotta Mumbai, the only film featuring Anwar Rasheed and Mohanlal together, stars Mohanlal as Vasco da Gama, nicknamed Thala. This action-comedy is the second film remastered by High Studios after Devadoothan. It will be released in 4K Dolby Atmos, marking the first Malayalam film in High Definition Resolution (HDR) format. The film also stars Bhavana, Kalabhavan Mani, Vinayakan, Jagathy, Rajan P Dev, Siddique, Bijukuttan, Manikuttan, and Saikumar, among others. Benny P Nayarambalam wrote the screenplay, and the film was produced by Manianpilla Raju, Ajai Chandran Nair, and Raghuchandran Nair under the banner of Manianpilla Raju Productions. The music, composed by Rahul Raj with lyrics by Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma, was a major hit.

Udayananu Tharam, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, was a major success, presenting a humorous yet thought-provoking take on the Malayalam film industry. Rosshan Andrrews and Sreenivasan co-wrote the story, with Sreenivasan also penning the screenplay. The film, which tells the story of a film within a film, returns to theaters in 4K resolution after 20 years. The box office hit narrates the journey of Udayabhanu and Saroj Kumar, aka Rajappan, played by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, respectively. Produced by C Karunakaran under the banner of Carlton Films, the film features music by Deepak Dev, including the popular song "Karale Karalinte Karale" sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film won several awards, including the State Film Awards for Best Debut Director and Best Choreography, and received critical acclaim. Jagathy Sreekumar delivers a memorable performance as Pachalam Bhasi. Meena, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Indrans, and Bhavana also star in the film.