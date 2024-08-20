Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Lokayukta SIT seeks governor’s approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case

    The Karnataka Lokayukta's SIT has sought the Governor's permission to prosecute Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over a 2007 mining scam during his tenure as Chief Minister. The case involves allegations of illegal mining lease grants, and the Governor's decision could lead to serious legal consequences.

    Karnataka Lokayukta SIT seeks governor approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Karnataka Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has sought the Governor's permission to prosecute Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in connection with a mining scam dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister. The SIT, which has been investigating the case since 2014, submitted a proposal on August 19, along with necessary documents, requesting the Governor's approval to file a charge sheet against Kumaraswamy.

    The case revolves around allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his time as Chief Minister in 2007, illegally granted a mining lease of 550 acres to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals at Bhavihalli in Sandur Taluk, Bellary District. It is claimed that this lease violated Rule 59(2) of the Minerals Concession Rules, leading to significant illegal mining activities in the area. 

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    The SIT had earlier written to the Governor seeking permission for prosecution. The first letter, dated November 21, 2023, was personally penned by ADGP Chandrasekhar. However, the Governor's office responded by requesting additional information. Following this, the SIT submitted the required details on August 8, 2024, and sent a second request for prosecution on Monday.

    These developments have led to speculation that the Congress-led Karnataka government is targeting Kumaraswamy by reviving the investigation into the mining scam. This comes after the Governor recently granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in a separate case involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

    'There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot people’s tax money': Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Kumaraswamy's troubles don't end with the mining scam. His family has also been accused of illegal land acquisition. In Ketaganahalli, Bidadi, activist SR Hiremath alleged that Gomala land was encroached upon by Kumaraswamy's family. In 2014, a comprehensive inquiry was ordered into this matter. The inquiry mandated that if sanction documents were not found, the government should issue a notice to the culprits and reclaim the land.

    The situation now hinges on the Governor's decision regarding the SIT's request. Since Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister at the time of the alleged scam and currently serves as a Union Minister, only the Governor has the authority to permit prosecution. If granted, this could lead to significant legal trouble for Kumaraswamy and other officials involved in the case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for traffic incident vkp

    Bengaluru: FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for THIS reason

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH) vkp

    BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH)

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang

    Karnataka IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts hefty downpour expected for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts, hefty downpour expected for two days

    Bengaluru Car overturns while making way for Ambulance on Electronic City flyover incident caught on camera WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Car overturns on Electronic City flyover while making way for Ambulance; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Marigold to Sunflower: 7 garden flowers that are perfect for beginners to start planting ATG

    Marigold to Sunflower: 7 garden flowers that are perfect for beginners to start planting

    Hema Committee Report: Kerala govt under fire for ignoring exploitation of women in Malayalam film industry anr

    Hema Committee Report: Kerala govt under fire for ignoring exploitation of women in Malayalam film industry

    Stree 2 Success Party: Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor enjoy dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat'; check out viral video RBA

    Stree 2 Success Party: Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha enjoy dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat'; check out viral video

    Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what is open and what's closed on August 21; deets inside AJR

    Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what is open and what's closed on August 21; deets inside

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: TMC's Mahua Moitra faces backlash over 'fake news' claims on victim's autopsy snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: TMC's Mahua Moitra faces backlash over 'fake news' claims on victim's autopsy

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon