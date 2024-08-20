Karnataka: Lokayukta SIT seeks governor’s approval to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy in mining case

The Karnataka Lokayukta's SIT has sought the Governor's permission to prosecute Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over a 2007 mining scam during his tenure as Chief Minister. The case involves allegations of illegal mining lease grants, and the Governor's decision could lead to serious legal consequences.

Karnataka Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has sought the Governor's permission to prosecute Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in connection with a mining scam dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister. The SIT, which has been investigating the case since 2014, submitted a proposal on August 19, along with necessary documents, requesting the Governor's approval to file a charge sheet against Kumaraswamy.

The case revolves around allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his time as Chief Minister in 2007, illegally granted a mining lease of 550 acres to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals at Bhavihalli in Sandur Taluk, Bellary District. It is claimed that this lease violated Rule 59(2) of the Minerals Concession Rules, leading to significant illegal mining activities in the area.



The SIT had earlier written to the Governor seeking permission for prosecution. The first letter, dated November 21, 2023, was personally penned by ADGP Chandrasekhar. However, the Governor's office responded by requesting additional information. Following this, the SIT submitted the required details on August 8, 2024, and sent a second request for prosecution on Monday.

These developments have led to speculation that the Congress-led Karnataka government is targeting Kumaraswamy by reviving the investigation into the mining scam. This comes after the Governor recently granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in a separate case involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.



Kumaraswamy's troubles don't end with the mining scam. His family has also been accused of illegal land acquisition. In Ketaganahalli, Bidadi, activist SR Hiremath alleged that Gomala land was encroached upon by Kumaraswamy's family. In 2014, a comprehensive inquiry was ordered into this matter. The inquiry mandated that if sanction documents were not found, the government should issue a notice to the culprits and reclaim the land.

The situation now hinges on the Governor's decision regarding the SIT's request. Since Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister at the time of the alleged scam and currently serves as a Union Minister, only the Governor has the authority to permit prosecution. If granted, this could lead to significant legal trouble for Kumaraswamy and other officials involved in the case.

