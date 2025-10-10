Deepika Padukone has addressed her exit from Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, citing creative differences and her decision to prioritize motherhood after welcoming her daughter Dua in 2024

After weeks of speculation, Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the reports surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to industry sources, the actress opted out of Spirit due to creative and professional disagreements. The reported reasons included long working hours—up to eight hours a day—and unresolved discussions regarding profit-sharing terms. Another major factor behind her decision was her wish to focus on motherhood following the birth of her daughter in 2024.

Last month, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind Kalki 2898 AD, officially confirmed that Deepika would not be part of the sequel. The studio explained that the upcoming installment required a “higher level of commitment,” which Deepika was unable to fulfill at this point in her life.

Silent Strength: Deepika’s Take on Industry Challenges

In an interview, Deepika reflected on her journey in the industry and the ongoing discussions around pay parity and workplace conditions in Bollywood. She mentioned that she had faced such issues throughout her career and preferred to handle them with quiet dignity. Deepika shared that she has always believed in resolving her challenges privately rather than in public view, though at times, they unintentionally gained attention.

Balancing Motherhood and Career

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. While she has temporarily stepped away from some projects, she continues to maintain a solid presence in Bollywood. Her last release was Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film marks her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh, following successful ventures like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. Deepika expressed that what she values most about her journey with Shah Rukh is the shared experience of filmmaking rather than just box office success — a principle he had taught her early in her career.