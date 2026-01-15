Kartik Aaryan’s co-star recently grabbed headlines after calling him a “crazy, mad person,” sparking curiosity among fans. The remark, however, comes from the actor’s intense dedication and unstoppable energy on film sets.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is known for his charm, wit, and relatable on-screen presence. However, one of his recent co-stars has revealed a lesser-known side of the actor, calling him a “crazy, mad person.” While the remark caught fans’ attention, the reason behind it is actually rooted in admiration rather than criticism.

Why Kartik Aaryan’s Co-Star Calls Him a ‘Crazy, Mad Person’

According to the co-star, Kartik Aaryan’s “madness” comes from his intense dedication to his craft. The actor is known to go all out for his roles, often pushing himself beyond limits to get scenes just right. From repeating takes until perfection to constantly discussing character nuances, Kartik’s work ethic can be overwhelming—but in a good way.

“Kartik is also an extremely hardworking guy. Nobody knows when Kartik sleeps because he is a crazy, mad person who is constantly working. He will take care of everybody on set. He’s extremely sweet and a proper gentleman. He makes sure you are comfortable on screen and later even gives compliments like, ‘Chandni yeh scene tune mast kiya tha (you did this scene well).’ He tells you how you can improvise." she said.

“He is a full team player. He is extremely hardworking. During the shoot of Saat Sumandar and all of that medley, he had a 102 fever. He had popped an anti-allergic and Dolo. He was not feeling well at all, but he didn’t make it seem like he was not well. The dedication he has to his art is incredible." Chandini said about Kartik Aaryan.

Fans React to the Revelation

Fans were quick to react online, praising Kartik’s dedication and calling the description a badge of honor. Many believe this “madness” is exactly what has helped him rise from a non-industry background to become one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

If being “crazy” means being passionate, disciplined, and unstoppable, Kartik Aaryan clearly owns it. His co-star’s comment only reinforces the fact that behind the charming smile lies an actor who is fiercely committed to his journey.