Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela: In the new year, audiences will see some new and fresh pairs romancing on the silver screen. Some of these are pairs that fans have been eagerly waiting to see together
New romantic pairs of 2026
A lot of new things are going to happen on the silver screen in 2026. In the new year, we'll see romance between some new pairs. This includes names from Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela to Janhvi Kapoor-Tiger Shroff. Let's find out more about them in detail...
Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will romance in director Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Oh Romeo'. The movie releases on February 13, 2026. Fans are dying to see it.
Pooja Hegde-Varun Dhawan
In the new year, the pair of Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde will also be seen on screen. Both will appear in the film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. The movie is directed by David Dhawan. The film will be released on June 5, 2026.
Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will be seen romancing on screen for the first time. Both will appear in the film 'Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai'. This Anurag Basu directorial will be released on May 1, 2026.
Janhvi Kapoor-Tiger Shroff
Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will be seen together for the first time in the film 'Lag Jaa Gale'. The film will be released in the second half of 2026. It is directed by Raj Mehta.
Lakshya Lalwani-Ananya Panday
Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday are working together for the first time in the film 'Chand Mera Dil'. This Vivek Soni directorial will be released on April 10, 2026. Fans are eager to see them together on screen.
Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma
Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma will also be seen sharing the screen in 2026. Director Saurabh Gupta's film 'Laiki Laika' will be released this year. The film is currently being shot.
