Akshaye Khanna’s renewed spotlight after Dhurandhar has sparked interest in his personal life, especially his parents’ separation, as fans revisit the lesser-known story of Vinod Khanna’s spiritual journey and divorce from Geetanjali.

Since the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has become a trending topic online, with fans curious about his personal life. His father, Vinod Khanna, was a legendary Bollywood actor who, at the peak of his career, chose a spiritual path. Leaving his family behind, Vinod sought refuge in Osho’s ashram, creating a significant impact on his personal life. Many fans are now interested in learning about Akshaye’s mother and the circumstances that led to his parents’ divorce.

Vinod and Geetanjali’s Journey

Akshaye’s mother, Geetanjali Taleyarkhan, belonged to a prestigious Parsi family and was a successful model. She met Vinod Khanna during their college days, and they soon began dating. The couple married in 1971, welcoming their first son, Rahul Khanna, in 1972, and later Akshaye in 1975. Vinod’s entry into Bollywood brought fame and success, but his spiritual calling eventually led him to leave the film industry, profoundly affecting his family.

Divorce and Life After Separation

While Vinod stayed in touch with Geetanjali and his children during his time in America, the long distance proved challenging. Geetanjali struggled to raise their sons alone and eventually issued an ultimatum, asking Vinod to choose between family and spirituality. When he did not respond, she filed for divorce in 1985. Vinod returned to India in 1987 and later married Kavita Daftary in 1990, with whom he had two more children. Geetanjali, however, chose not to remarry and focused on raising Rahul and Akshaye away from the limelight, ensuring their upbringing remained stable despite the family upheaval.

This chapter of Bollywood history highlights the complexities behind the lives of film icons. Akshaye Khanna, despite his father’s spiritual detour, grew up to carve his own niche in Bollywood, carrying forward his father’s legacy while forging his own path.