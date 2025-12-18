Fans of mythology films have a reason to celebrate as the Ramayana teaser, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release this year in theaters, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his ambitious film, Ramayana, it has been one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. The first part of the two-part epic is slated for a 2026 Diwali release. However, fans have received exciting news: the teaser for the film will be released this year. While it remains unclear whether the teaser will be available online, it is confirmed that it will be showcased in theatres, giving audiences a first glimpse of the star-studded mythological saga.

Teaser Attached to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Ramayana teaser will be attached to the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19, 2025. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for hits like Dangal and Chhichhore, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Alongside these leading actors, several others are set to play pivotal roles, promising a grand cinematic spectacle. Both parts of the film will release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively, further heightening anticipation.

Double Treat for Mythology Fans

Interestingly, the teaser for another religious-themed film, Hanuman: The Eternal, will also be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, known for Ferrari Ki Sawaari and the series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the AI-assisted animation features a unique take on the legendary Hanuman. Produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Networks’ Histriverse, the film is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.

With these two teasers debuting together in theaters, December 19, 2025, promises to be a thrilling day for fans of mythology and epic storytelling. Moviegoers will get an early glimpse of some of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.