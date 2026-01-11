Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben surprised fans after pictures from their Christian wedding went viral online. The couple’s choice of ceremony sparked curiosity, with many wondering the reason behind their unique wedding decision.

The sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben, recently created quite a sensation after pictures from their Christian wedding ceremony went viral. The couple had chosen a Christian wedding, which raised curiosity among fans, particularly because of their cultural and religious differences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Did Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon - Stebin Ben Have a Christian Wedding

As per sources close to the couple, the choice for a Christian wedding was a mutual one rooted in respect for their respective beliefs. Stebin Ben practices Christianity, and the couple wanted to respect this faith while getting married.

Nupur and Stebin steered toward a ceremony that symbolizes unity and inclusivity, blending important aspects of their two cultures into something modern. The Christian wedding legitimized their embracing modernism wherein love transcends cultural barriers for any contemporary couple.

The couple are also planning for a Hindu wedding to honor Nupur sanon's traditions and beliefs. Their love doesn't end with barriers but celebrate and embrace the differences.

Private Family Celebration

Reports have it that it was a small family occasion with close friends and family. The low profile of the ceremony enabled the couple to focus on the emotional import of the occasion instead of the media glare.

The couple apparently feels love does not need to be restrained by definitions or boundaries. Their choice of marriage really reflects a rising trend among young couples that prioritize their personal association and understanding more than society's definition.

Fans’ Reactions to Their Wedding

Mixed social media reactions, yet mostly in support of the couple, showered praises upon them for defying stereotypes and celebrating love that feels true to them.

The Christian wedding between Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben highlights how modern-day relationships are causing a redefinition of traditions. Their choice of a ceremony that honored the belief of each partner strongly spoke about love, acceptance, and individuality.