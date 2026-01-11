Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Udaipur. The couple shared romantic pictures on social media. The grand festivities included a Sangeet and Haldi, attended by Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have begun a new chapter together, getting married in a beautiful Christian ceremony on Saturday in the presence of close family and friends. The ace singer shared pictures from their wedding on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration. In the pictures, the stunning couple are seen sharing a romantic kiss. Nupur looked gorgeous, dressed in a beautiful wedding gown with intricate detailing and a long, flowing veil. Stebin Ben opted for a tuxedo suit, which perfectly complemented her elegance. In another picture, he is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nupur's forehead. Other images show Nupur walking down the aisle with her father, while Stebin is seen with his friends. The post's caption read, "I did. I DO. I will Always & Forever..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Celebrity Guests in Attendance

Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were among the selected guests at the wedding, shared glimpses on their Instagram stories. The divas looked stunning, dressed in day gowns as they attended Nupur and Stebin's wedding ceremony.

Grand Pre-Wedding Festivities

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of a Bollywood spectacle. Held in a lavish pink setting, the Sangeet ceremony saw the dance floor come alive with energy and joy. Nupur, her sister and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, and other close friends set the stage on fire with their moves. In a key highlight, Kriti and her mother joyfully performed 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu' for the couple, followed by a high-energy performance by the 'Mimi' actor and her 'Arjun Patiala' co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song, the source shared.

For the Haldi ceremony, the couple made a cheerful entry to popular Hindi songs, which was followed by a fun-filled round of games, dance, music, and more. Many of their close friends and family members were present at the celebrations, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma. Photos and videos from the festivities are already going viral, and fans can't get enough of the heartwarming glimpses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

Upcoming Hindu Ceremony

The couple is expected to fulfil the 'pheras' in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday. As the wedding celebrations continue, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media platforms with love for the newlyweds, as many eagerly await the official pictures. (ANI)